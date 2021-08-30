Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
RDEIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $9.97 on Monday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.
About Red Eléctrica Corporación
Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.