Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CL King

Investment analysts at CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. CL King’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $391.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.94.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

