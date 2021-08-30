Redd 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.87 or 0.99965981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00065371 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009731 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009326 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.49 or 0.00605736 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.