RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a report released on Friday, August 27th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KUT. Cormark raised their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital raised their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday.

CVE KUT opened at C$0.82 on Monday. RediShred Capital has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.72. The company has a market cap of C$64.69 million and a PE ratio of -27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

