Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 327 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,461.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

