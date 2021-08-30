Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 327 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,461.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
