Reef (REEF) Market Cap Achieves $329.02 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $329.02 million and $53.50 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.00200501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,628,078,968 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

