Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

Regency Centers stock opened at $68.03 on Monday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

