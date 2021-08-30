REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of RGNX opened at $31.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.82. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.17.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after buying an additional 1,341,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after purchasing an additional 899,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 773,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 235,216 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.