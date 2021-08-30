Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,610,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $20.92 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

