Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $29,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $153.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

