RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Holdings Reduced by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.73. 244,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $187.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

