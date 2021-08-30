Rentberry (BERRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $341,657.50

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $341,657.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rentberry

Rentberry is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

