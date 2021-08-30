Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells $240,736.42 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $240,736.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,697 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $227,162.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $243,195.88.

On Monday, August 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $241,621.64.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 97,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,246. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.27.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after buying an additional 668,571 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

