Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,916 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,410,312.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,371 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $275.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.95. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $138.00 and a twelve month high of $276.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 154.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.