Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Cut by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up approximately 4.8% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Republic Services worth $57,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Republic Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 67,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $124.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.