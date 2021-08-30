Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

DLTR stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after buying an additional 648,157 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 232,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

