Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $15.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.25 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $387.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.