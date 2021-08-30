Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HP Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the computer maker will earn $3.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.90%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

HPQ opened at $28.92 on Monday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

