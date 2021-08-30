Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 30th (AFRM, BIG, CATY, CRWD, CSL, CWB, DOCU, HIBB, HR.UN, MANH)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 30th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price increased by Truist from $82.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

had its price target raised by Truist from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $285.00 to $315.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $250.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $290.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target boosted by Truist from $172.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $320.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

