Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AirBoss of America (BOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AirBoss of America (TSE: BOS) in the last few weeks:

8/21/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.50.

8/20/2021 – AirBoss of America was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$46.00.

8/20/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$56.50 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – AirBoss of America had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial to C$55.00.

8/12/2021 – AirBoss of America was given a new C$53.00 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

8/11/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:BOS traded up C$0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 55,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.12. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

