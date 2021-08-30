Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AutoCanada (ACQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AutoCanada (TSE: ACQ):

8/13/2021 – AutoCanada was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$45.00.

8/13/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – AutoCanada had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00.

8/13/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$58.50 to C$67.00.

8/12/2021 – AutoCanada was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

7/28/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – AutoCanada had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$48.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.10. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.25 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

