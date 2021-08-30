Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Software, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Software in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. American Software has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $814.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $387,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

