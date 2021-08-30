Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 30th (AEBZY, ARI, ATDRY, ATIP, AUGX, BANR, BBVA, BBW, BMA, BRDCY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 30th:

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

