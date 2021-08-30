Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 30th (AFRM, AIMC, CWB, DSPG, ENW, EVGO, GDNP, IFNNY, KEYS, PNR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 30th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $124.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Affirm Holdings Inc alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Altra Industrial’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s diversified businesses, focus on lowering debts, a healthy liquidity position and shareholder-friendly policies enhance its attractiveness. For 2021, strengthening end markets, solid orders and healthy backlog are predicted to favor results. It increased sales projection for the year to $1,890-$1,920 million and earnings projection to $3.30-$3.46 per share. Its technological expertise, e-commerce capabilities and working capital improvement program are expected to be beneficial. However, softness in renewable energy and headwinds in commercial aerospace is concerning. In addition, supply-chain issues along with higher costs of raw materials, logistics and labor might hurt. Third-quarter earnings are predicted to decline from the year-ago quarter.”

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$1.65 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.45.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $186.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Keysight is benefiting from its strong portfolio as reflected by the third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. It is well-positioned to gain from solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Accelerated 5G deployments and higher investments in 400G/ 800G ethernet for data centers bode well. The company is also expected to benefit from investments in defense technology modernization across all main regions. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to sizeable international exposure and increasing operating expenses are major concerns. Further, uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pentair has been benefiting from strong demand in the residential focused businesses, which is expected to continue. Activity in industrial and commercial businesses has picked up lately. The company expects adjusted earnings per share for 2021 to range between $3.30 and $3.40. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 34%. The spread of the highly contagious Delta variant may put this guidance at risk. Raw material cost inflation and supply chain headwinds also remain headwinds. Nevertheless, Pentair is likely to gain from restructuring initiatives, productivity improvement, price hikes and cost control. Focus on digital initiatives, innovation and acquisitions will drive growth as well. The company has embarked on a Transformation Program that is expected to lead to margin expansion of at least 300 basis points by 2025.”

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prothena beat on earnings in the second quarter. The company’s pipeline progress has been encouraging. It has a license agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of prasinezumab, which is progressing well. The collaboration not only bolsters the company’s pipeline but also provides it with funds in the form of research reimbursements and milestone payments. Its collaboration deal with Bristol Myers to develop candidates for Alzheimer’s disease is also a positive, given the market potential. However, it earlier discontinued the development of lead pipeline candidate, NEOD001, which was disappointing. Moreover, the company has very few candidates in its pipeline, which are years away from commercialization. Shares have outperformed the industry in in the past year.”

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.