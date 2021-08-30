Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Americas Silver (USAS)

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: USAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/18/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $2.10 to $1.60. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Americas Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.25.

8/16/2021 – Americas Silver was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/14/2021 – Americas Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.70 to C$2.30. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Americas Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

USAS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.02. 9,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $144.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Americas Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.93.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 342.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 113.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at $45,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 225.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

