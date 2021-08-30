Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Best Buy (BBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Best Buy (NYSE: BBY):

8/25/2021 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “buy” rating.

8/25/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a “buy” rating.

8/25/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating.

8/25/2021 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $136.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

8/25/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $109.00.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.29. 63,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,370. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $2,484,859.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Best Buy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $261,317,000 after purchasing an additional 81,871 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 1,229.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

