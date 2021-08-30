ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $290.28

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $290.28 and last traded at $289.78, with a volume of 3235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,042.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

