Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) COO Joshua Kobza Sells 55,000 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $63.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,547 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after buying an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $31,077,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.