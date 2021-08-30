Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Shares Down 0.1%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.82. 1,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It operates franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function. The company was founded on March 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

