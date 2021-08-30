Reviewing GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) & Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rockwell Automation and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation 1 8 4 0 2.23 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus price target of $279.64, suggesting a potential downside of 13.91%. Given Rockwell Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rockwell Automation and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation $6.33 billion 5.95 $1.02 billion $7.68 42.29 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 13,299.11 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Automation and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation 22.82% 53.06% 13.01% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88%

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise. The Control Products and Solutions segment combines a portfolio of intelligent motor control and industrial control products, application expertise, and project management capabilities. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

