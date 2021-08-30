Reviewing Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mechanical Technology and Oxford Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Instruments 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

This table compares Mechanical Technology and Oxford Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechanical Technology -3.15% -3.71% -2.71% Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mechanical Technology has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mechanical Technology and Oxford Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mechanical Technology $9.60 million 13.16 $1.95 million N/A N/A Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mechanical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Instruments.

Mechanical Technology Company Profile

Mechanical Technology, Inc. through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Test and Management Instrumentation and Cryptocurrency. The Test and Measurement Instrumentation segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services computer-based balancing systems for aircraft engines, high performance test and measurement instruments and systems, and wafer characterization tools for the semiconductor and solar industries. The Cryptocurrency segment is focused on cryptocurrency and the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale. The Research and Discovery segment offers advanced solutions that create unique environments and enable measurements down to the molecular, and atomic level which are used in fundamental research. The Service and Healthcare segment includes customer service and support for the group’s products and the service, sale and rental of third-party healthcare imaging systems. The company was founded by Martin Francis Wood and Audrey Wood in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

