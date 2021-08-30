Reviewing Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) and Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) and Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Ubiquiti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ubiquiti $1.28 billion 16.53 $380.30 million $5.91 57.18

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Proxim Wireless and Ubiquiti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubiquiti 2 0 1 0 1.67

Ubiquiti has a consensus price target of $223.33, indicating a potential downside of 33.92%. Given Ubiquiti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ubiquiti is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Ubiquiti 31.97% -277.26% 70.06%

Volatility & Risk

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Proxim Wireless on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of broadband wireless network solutions. It also provides Wi-Fi, Point-to-Point, and Point-to-Multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance and backhaul applications. The firm’s products include Point-to-Multipoint/Wireless Broadband, Point-to-Point/Wireless Backhaul, Enterprise Wireless LAN, and Wireless NMS. Its solutions include Transportation, Backhaul, Government, Video Surveillance, Wireless Broadband / ISP, and Enterprise WLAN. The company was founded on May 5, 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc. sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

