Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s previous close.

RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.34. 8,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,256. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,272.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502,031 shares of company stock worth $95,046,825. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

