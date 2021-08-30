Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s previous close.
RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.
Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.34. 8,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,256. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.66.
In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,272.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502,031 shares of company stock worth $95,046,825. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
