Rewardiqa (REW) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $64,899.31 and $89.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

