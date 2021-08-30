REX American Resources Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.92 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of REX American Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the energy company will earn $6.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX stock opened at $86.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $516.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.07. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $116.86.

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at $51,022,696.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,831.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $676,354. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

