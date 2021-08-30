RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the first quarter worth $62,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 22.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the second quarter worth $155,000.

NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,121. RGC Resources has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $201.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

