Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,111,599 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 92,126 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of The TJX Companies worth $142,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414,718 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,722,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The TJX Companies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 531,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,802,000 after acquiring an additional 109,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $73.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

