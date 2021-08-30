Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,911,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,175 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Micron Technology worth $162,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

