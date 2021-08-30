Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,018 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 23,693 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of FedEx worth $132,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $267.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $217.40 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

