Rhumbline Advisers Has $163.39 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,296 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Prologis worth $163,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Prologis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Prologis by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Prologis stock opened at $131.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

