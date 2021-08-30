Rhumbline Advisers Has $86.57 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,479 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $86,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,672 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $222.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.11. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $222.75.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

