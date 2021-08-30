Rhumbline Advisers Has $95 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Biogen worth $94,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $343.19 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

