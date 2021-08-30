Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 51,292 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369,359 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $87,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.