Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Moody’s worth $103,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $377.85 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

