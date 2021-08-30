Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $90,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $663.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $594.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $674.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total transaction of $2,266,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,774.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

