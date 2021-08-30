Rhumbline Advisers Sells 18,111 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Crown Castle International worth $153,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $190.97 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

