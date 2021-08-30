Rhumbline Advisers Sells 19,300 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of General Dynamics worth $91,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $199.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $201.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

