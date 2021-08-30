Rhumbline Advisers Sells 20,967 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $103,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $248.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

