Rhumbline Advisers Sells 22,090 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,090 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Illinois Tool Works worth $121,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 73.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

