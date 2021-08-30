Rhumbline Advisers Sells 23,332 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,332 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $107,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $268.50 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

